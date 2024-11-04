Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Donald has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Donald has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Luke Donald has averaged 280.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Donald has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.