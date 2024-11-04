Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
In his most recent competition, Luke Donald missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after better results Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Donald has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of even-par.
- Donald missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Donald's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/4/2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|12/3/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|11/14/2019
|72
|66-72-73-73
|E
Donald's recent performances
- In his last five events, Donald has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Donald has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Luke Donald has averaged 280.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Donald is averaging -2.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.4
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|47.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.13%
|14.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.91%
|17.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's best finishes
- Donald is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.549
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
