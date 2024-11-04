Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Putting.