Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Zac Blair will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Blair's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Blair last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Blair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|11/3/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/14/2019
|14
|67-73-65-67
|-12
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -1.406 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.1 yards) ranks 174th, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.099. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.47%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|283.1
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.47%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.97%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.19%
|11.42%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Blair has 344 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.448, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.312
|-1.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.099
|0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.208
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.114
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|-1.406
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.