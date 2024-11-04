PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Zac Blair will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Blair's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Blair last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Blair's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC71-69-4
    11/3/2022MC70-69-3
    11/14/20191467-73-65-67-12

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Blair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -1.406 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.1 yards) ranks 174th, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.099. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.47%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174283.1292.1
    Greens in Regulation %12965.47%68.21%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.8
    Par Breakers12822.97%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.19%11.42%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Blair has 344 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.448, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.312-1.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0990.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2080.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.114-1.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.119-1.406

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.