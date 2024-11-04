PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Maverick McNealy struggled, missing the cut at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • McNealy's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • McNealy missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    McNealy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC74-68-2
    11/3/20221065-68-69-66-16
    11/4/20211168-69-69-64-14
    12/3/20201270-71-63-66-14
    11/14/20192671-69-71-65-8

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 0.726 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 ranks 24th on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.133. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 24.86% of the time (65th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62305.0307.5
    Greens in Regulation %9766.81%71.37%
    Putts Per Round1828.2429.7
    Par Breakers6524.86%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.13%10.68%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.453.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3760.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.133-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3790.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.317-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9390.726

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.