Maverick McNealy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

McNealy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.