Maverick McNealy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Maverick McNealy struggled, missing the cut at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- McNealy's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- McNealy missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
McNealy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|11/3/2022
|10
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|11/4/2021
|11
|68-69-69-64
|-14
|12/3/2020
|12
|70-71-63-66
|-14
|11/14/2019
|26
|71-69-71-65
|-8
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 0.726 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 ranks 24th on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.133. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 24.86% of the time (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|305.0
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.81%
|71.37%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.24
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.86%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.13%
|10.68%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.453.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.376
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.133
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.379
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.317
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.939
|0.726
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
