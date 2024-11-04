PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Chez Reavie finished 72nd in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last eight trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Reavie has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Reavie last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 7-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Reavie's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20237267-70-70-74-7
    11/3/2022W/D75+4
    11/4/20213366-72-70-66-10
    12/3/2020MC78-71+7
    11/14/20192666-70-68-72-8
    11/8/20182667-68-68-69-12

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Reavie has an average finishing position of 43rd in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -0.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 169th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169288.3294.1
    Greens in Regulation %3769.17%72.62%
    Putts Per Round13729.3329.2
    Par Breakers7924.35%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.44%11.90%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • While Reavie has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
    • Reavie, who has 161 points, currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.590.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.442-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4240.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.125-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.2760.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.169-0.035

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

