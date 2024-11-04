Chez Reavie betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.590.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.