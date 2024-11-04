Chez Reavie betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Chez Reavie finished 72nd in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last eight trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Reavie has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Reavie last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 7-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Reavie's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|11/3/2022
|W/D
|75
|+4
|11/4/2021
|33
|66-72-70-66
|-10
|12/3/2020
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|11/14/2019
|26
|66-70-68-72
|-8
|11/8/2018
|26
|67-68-68-69
|-12
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -0.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442, which ranks 163rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 169th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|288.3
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.17%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.33
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.35%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.44%
|11.90%
Reavie's best finishes
- While Reavie has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
- Reavie, who has 161 points, currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.590.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.442
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.424
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.125
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.276
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.169
|-0.035
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
