William Furr betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
William Furr will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his last tournament he placed 54th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Furr's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Furr's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 320.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.428, while he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Furr's -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.3
|320.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.09%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.29
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.65%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.00%
|11.81%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr, who has participated in 21 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times (33.3%).
- As of now, Furr has compiled 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.048
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.428
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.023
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.069
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.567
|-1.150
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.