William Furr betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.