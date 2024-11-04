PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

William Furr betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    William Furr will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his last tournament he placed 54th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Furr at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Furr's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Furr's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 320.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr is averaging -1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    • Furr owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.428, while he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Furr's -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13313.3320.5
    Greens in Regulation %8967.09%72.57%
    Putts Per Round13429.2930.1
    Par Breakers13422.65%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.00%11.81%

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr, who has participated in 21 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times (33.3%).
    • As of now, Furr has compiled 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Furr's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0480.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.428-0.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.023-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0690.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.567-1.150

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1367-73-64-75-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4666-70-72-67-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5469-69-73-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.