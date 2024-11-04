Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Will Gordon placed 15th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Gordon has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Gordon last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 18-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gordon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|11/3/2022
|3
|62-67-68-69
|-18
|12/3/2020
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|11/14/2019
|55
|70-70-70-71
|-3
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging -0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 0.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.6
|319.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.42%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.80%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.09%
|10.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.351
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
