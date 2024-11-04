PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wesley Bryan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Wesley Bryan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Wesley Bryan will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 21st in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 14-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Bryan has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2020, Bryan failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Bryan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/3/2020MC78-72+8
    11/8/2018MC69-70-3

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 2.479 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.1313.2
    Greens in Regulation %-69.31%70.68%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.0
    Par Breakers-24.58%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.61%11.73%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.479

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3768-67-72-68-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2172-65-67-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.