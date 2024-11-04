Wesley Bryan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.