Wesley Bryan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Wesley Bryan will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 21st in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 14-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Bryan has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2020, Bryan failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Bryan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/3/2020
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|11/8/2018
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.293 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 2.479 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.1
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.31%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.58%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.61%
|11.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.479
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.