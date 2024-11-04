Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.763, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.