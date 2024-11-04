Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He took 59th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Whaley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- In 2023, Whaley finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|11/4/2021
|64
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|12/3/2020
|23
|71-66-69-67
|-11
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of 4.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.656 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.405 mark (154th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 25.74% of the time (38th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.7
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|64.91%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.42
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.74%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.72%
|11.73%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- As of now, Whaley has collected 285 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.763, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.656
|-2.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.405
|-1.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.270
|1.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|4.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.296
|0.852
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.