5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He took 59th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Whaley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • In 2023, Whaley finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235973-66-68-69-12
    11/4/20216470-68-70-70-6
    12/3/20202371-66-69-67-11

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whaley has an average of 4.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging 0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.656 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.405 mark (154th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 25.74% of the time (38th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44307.7318.6
    Greens in Regulation %14464.91%69.14%
    Putts Per Round2728.4228.0
    Par Breakers3825.74%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.72%11.73%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • As of now, Whaley has collected 285 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.763, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.656-2.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.405-1.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2701.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4964.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.2960.852

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.