Cameron Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Cameron Young shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Young has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 54th, posting a score of 13-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235465-74-72-64-13

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging -0.861 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.635 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.116 mark (86th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.9315.8
    Greens in Regulation %10666.19%66.11%
    Putts Per Round5428.7329.0
    Par Breakers12323.11%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.85%11.67%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Young, who has 1227 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.097 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3751.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.116-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.0051.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.235-0.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2620.635

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.