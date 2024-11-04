Cameron Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Cameron Young shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Young has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 54th, posting a score of 13-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging -0.861 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.635 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.116 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.9
|315.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.19%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.73
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.11%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.85%
|11.67%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Young, who has 1227 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.097 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.116
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.005
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.235
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.262
|0.635
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
