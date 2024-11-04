Cameron Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.097 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214). That ranked seventh in the field.