Tyler Duncan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 61st-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
- Duncan missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Duncan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|11/3/2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|11/4/2021
|45
|67-70-67-72
|-8
|12/3/2020
|23
|70-67-68-68
|-11
|11/14/2019
|48
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|11/8/2018
|38
|73-65-70-66
|-10
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -3.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.586, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 20.61% of the time (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.3
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|67.74%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.68
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.61%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.17%
|11.51%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Duncan has 111 points, ranking him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.311, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.261
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.586
|-2.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.107
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.209
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.640
|-3.467
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
