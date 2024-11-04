Tyler Duncan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Duncan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.311, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.