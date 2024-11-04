PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 61st-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Duncan missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Duncan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC70-72-2
    11/3/2022MC67-74-1
    11/4/20214567-70-67-72-8
    12/3/20202370-67-68-68-11
    11/14/20194873-67-66-73-5
    11/8/20183873-65-70-66-10

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -3.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.586, while he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 20.61% of the time (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.3307.5
    Greens in Regulation %7167.74%69.44%
    Putts Per Round16129.6830.4
    Par Breakers17420.61%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.17%11.51%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Duncan has 111 points, ranking him 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.311, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2610.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.586-2.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.107-1.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.209-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.640-3.467

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-67-72-66-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6168-71-70-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.