Troy Merritt betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Troy Merritt placed 65th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Merritt has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Merritt finished 65th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Merritt's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|11/3/2022
|3
|65-69-65-67
|-18
|11/4/2021
|15
|68-70-66-67
|-13
|12/3/2020
|40
|70-68-73-67
|-6
Merritt's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.323 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.160 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.3
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.57%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.91
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.49%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.40%
|17.78%
Merritt's best finishes
- While Merritt hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 213 points, Merritt currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.130
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.160
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.056
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.354
|-3.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.267
|-3.323
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
