Troy Merritt betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.