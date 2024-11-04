PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Troy Merritt placed 65th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Merritt at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Merritt has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Merritt finished 65th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Merritt's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20236571-68-73-65-11
    11/3/2022365-69-65-67-18
    11/4/20211568-70-66-67-13
    12/3/20204070-68-73-67-6

    Merritt's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.323 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.160 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.3303.7
    Greens in Regulation %12665.57%66.67%
    Putts Per Round8028.9130.3
    Par Breakers7424.49%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.40%17.78%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • While Merritt hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • With 213 points, Merritt currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1300.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1600.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.056-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.354-3.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.267-3.323

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.