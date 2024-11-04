Trey Mullinax betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 324.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.