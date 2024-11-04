Trey Mullinax betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2021 at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over Mullinax's last two visits to the the World Wide Technology Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Mullinax last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Mullinax's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/4/2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
Mullinax's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mullinax has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 324.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mullinax is averaging -1.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.8
|324.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|63.54%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|16.35%
|12.30%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 13-under and finished 25th.
- Mullinax's 291 points last season ranked him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.032
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.132
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.328
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.537
|-1.767
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
