Trace Crowe betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 63rd in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 1-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 76th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 111th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.021, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.10%.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|302.9
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.10%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.46
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.55%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.07%
|11.73%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
- Currently, Crowe has 235 points, ranking him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.187 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.123
|-1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.021
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.068
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.091
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.015
|0.252
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.