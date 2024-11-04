Trace Crowe betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.187 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.555. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that event.