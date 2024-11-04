PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney takes to the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Whitney is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Whitney's recent performances

    • Whitney has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Whitney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Whitney is averaging -0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.203. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.16%.
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.95 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122297.8302.0
    Greens in Regulation %3869.16%71.83%
    Putts Per Round17129.9529.8
    Par Breakers11523.37%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.52%10.32%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney has played 23 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 34.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1850.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2030.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.414-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.593-1.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.618-0.435

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-67-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-74+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4772-68-74-70-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.