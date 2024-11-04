Tom Whitney betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney takes to the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Whitney is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Whitney's recent performances
- Whitney has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Whitney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whitney is averaging -0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.203. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.16%.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.95 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|297.8
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.16%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.95
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.37%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.52%
|10.32%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has played 23 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 34.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.185
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.203
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.414
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.593
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.618
|-0.435
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.