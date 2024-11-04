Tom Whitney betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.