Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Tom Hoge concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 56th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 trying for better results.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hoge has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Hoge's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|11/4/2021
|56
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|12/3/2020
|3
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|11/14/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|11/8/2018
|MC
|68-71
|-3
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -1.723 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 (118th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.754 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.1
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.24%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.43%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.60%
|15.43%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.424. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.315 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.062
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.247
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.037
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.483
|-1.723
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
