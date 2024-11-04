Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoge is averaging -0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.