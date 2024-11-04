PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Tom Hoge concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 56th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hoge has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Hoge's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC66-73-3
    11/4/20215672-66-69-70-7
    12/3/2020366-67-65-69-17
    11/14/2019MC72-73+3
    11/8/2018MC68-71-3

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -1.723 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 (118th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.754 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.1305.7
    Greens in Regulation %8667.24%68.21%
    Putts Per Round4528.6128.8
    Par Breakers5025.43%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.60%15.43%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.424. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.315 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.062-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7541.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.247-0.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.037-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.483-1.723

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.