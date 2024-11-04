PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Taylor Moore enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off an 11th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Moore at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Moore's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.321 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 54th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47307.3321.1
    Greens in Regulation %10866.13%68.61%
    Putts Per Round5428.7328.9
    Par Breakers14922.04%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.80%12.78%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Moore has 803 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he posted a 4.130 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.808 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2492.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.321-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0640.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1720.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1641.008

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.