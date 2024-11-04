Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Taylor Moore enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off an 11th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is Moore's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.321 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 54th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|307.3
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.13%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.73
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|149
|22.04%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.80%
|12.78%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Moore has 803 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he posted a 4.130 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.808 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.249
|2.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.321
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.064
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.172
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|1.008
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
