Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he posted a 4.130 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.808 mark ranked second in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.