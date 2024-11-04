Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.116 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040. He finished 44th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.