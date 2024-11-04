Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Taylor Montgomery has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Montgomery has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of 16-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Montgomery's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|11/3/2022
|10
|65-70-67-66
|-16
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 3-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging -6.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.368 ranks 177th on TOUR this season, and his 45.9% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery sports a -0.496 average that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 58.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has registered a 0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.67, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|290.6
|285.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|58.94%
|53.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.67
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.64%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.58%
|20.20%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 47.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 325 points, Montgomery currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.116 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-1.368
|-6.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.496
|-2.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.873
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.809
|-6.889
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.