Scott Piercy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy will appear in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 after a 16th-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Piercy has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 17-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Piercy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|11/3/2022
|32
|64-69-68-71
|-12
|11/4/2021
|40
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|12/3/2020
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|11/14/2019
|26
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|11/8/2018
|6
|67-68-70-62
|-17
Piercy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Piercy has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Piercy has an average of -2.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging 0.706 Strokes Gained: Total.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.8
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.55%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.62
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.18%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.93%
|8.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.706
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
