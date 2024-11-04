Scott Piercy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five appearances, Piercy has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

Piercy has an average of -2.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.