Samuel Stevens betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Samuel Stevens enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 22nd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Stevens has played the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Stevens' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 30th.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Stevens has an average of 2.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 2.836 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.322 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks 63rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 26.61% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|308.1
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|69.12%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.77
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.61%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.47%
|11.73%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Currently, Stevens ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 436 points.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.402
|1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.322
|-1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.116
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.360
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.555
|2.836
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
