Samuel Stevens betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.