5H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 22nd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Stevens has played the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Stevens' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC67-73-2

    Stevens' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 30th.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stevens has an average of 2.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 2.836 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.322 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks 63rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 26.61% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43308.1312.8
    Greens in Regulation %4069.12%70.68%
    Putts Per Round6328.7728.8
    Par Breakers2326.61%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.47%11.73%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Currently, Stevens ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 436 points.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4021.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.322-1.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1160.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3602.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5552.836

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.