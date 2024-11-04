Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Ryder's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- In 2023, Ryder finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Ryder's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|11/3/2022
|8
|64-65-73-65
|-17
|11/4/2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|12/3/2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/14/2019
|66
|66-75-70-72
|-1
|11/8/2018
|54
|69-68-69-71
|-7
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Ryder hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of -2.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -2.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345, which ranks 155th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 148th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.284 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.0
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.35%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.15
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.56%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|16.67%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 11 times (44%).
- Currently, Ryder ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.345
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.284
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.215
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.107
|-2.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.382
|-2.552
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.