PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Ryder's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • In 2023, Ryder finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Ryder's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231069-69-64-67-19
    11/3/2022864-65-73-65-17
    11/4/2021MC73-67-2
    12/3/2020MC72-70E
    11/14/20196666-75-70-72-1
    11/8/20185469-68-69-71-7

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Ryder hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder has an average of -2.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -2.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345, which ranks 155th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 148th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.284 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148294.0303.8
    Greens in Regulation %8167.35%68.98%
    Putts Per Round11429.1530.2
    Par Breakers4725.56%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%16.67%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 11 times (44%).
    • Currently, Ryder ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.345-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2840.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.215-0.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.107-2.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.382-2.552

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.