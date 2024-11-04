Sam Ryder betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.