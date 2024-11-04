S.Y. Noh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Noh has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

Noh has an average of 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.