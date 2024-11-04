S.Y. Noh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2016 at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Noh has played the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2016), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Noh has an average of 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.1
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.81%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.52
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.87%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.99%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's best finishes
- While Noh has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.270
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
