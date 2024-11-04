S.H. Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.