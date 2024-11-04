PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his last tournament he finished 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC71-68-3

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.523 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.618.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.02. He has broken par 25.15% of the time (56th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66304.5313.0
    Greens in Regulation %17661.52%65.63%
    Putts Per Round1128.0228.5
    Par Breakers5625.15%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance15015.96%16.67%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 346 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.239-1.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.618-2.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1800.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4880.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.190-2.523

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-70-66-73-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.