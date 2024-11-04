Ryan Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 34th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 11-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Moore has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 15-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|11/3/2022
|48
|69-69-71-66
|-9
|11/4/2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|11/8/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging -1.499 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a 0.409 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.1
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.10%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.83%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.45%
|10.71%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Moore, who has 201 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.018
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.409
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.215
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.533
|-1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.074
|-0.337
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-70-68-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.