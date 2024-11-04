PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 34th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 11-under at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Moore at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Moore has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20233868-69-69-67-15
    11/3/20224869-69-71-66-9
    11/4/2021MC68-72-2
    11/8/2018MC71-70-1

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging -1.499 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a 0.409 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.1297.4
    Greens in Regulation %4269.10%73.41%
    Putts Per Round14929.4829.7
    Par Breakers17120.83%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.45%10.71%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Moore, who has 201 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.018-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4090.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2150.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.533-1.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.074-0.337

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-70-68-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

