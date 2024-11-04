Ryan Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.