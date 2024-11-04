Ryan McCormick betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 16th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is McCormick's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- McCormick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 14-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCormick is averaging -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -5.105 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 35th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick sports a -0.172 mark (129th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick has registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR, while he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 23.38% of the time (114th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.9
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.30%
|67.68%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.28
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.38%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|15.83%
|15.66%
McCormick's best finishes
- Although McCormick has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut eight times (38.1%).
- Currently, McCormick has 124 points, placing him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 1.261 mark ranked in the field.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.524 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
- McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.471
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.172
|-2.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.289
|-1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.103
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.829
|-5.105
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.