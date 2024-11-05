Ryan Gerard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ryan Gerard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Los Cabos, MEX, for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Gerard has played the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Gerard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Gerard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Gerard has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|65.05%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|36
|23.75%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|188
|17.11%
|11.73%
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Gerard's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 6-under and finished 69th.
- Gerard compiled 322 points last season, which placed him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|64-72-75-67
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
