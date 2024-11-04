Ryan Brehm betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
At the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Brehm struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is looking for better results in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Brehm's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Brehm missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Brehm's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|11/3/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|12/3/2020
|59
|69-67-70-75
|-3
|11/14/2019
|72
|71-69-68-76
|E
Brehm's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Brehm has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 327.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -1.723 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks 30th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.569 average that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.87, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.5
|327.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.38%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.87
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.76%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|18.27%
|14.44%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 20.8%.
- As of now, Brehm has accumulated 162 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.141
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.569
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.559
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.363
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.349
|-1.723
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.