Ryan Brehm betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.