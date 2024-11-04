Roger Sloan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Sloan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

Sloan is averaging 1.148 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.