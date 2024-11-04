Roger Sloan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over the last four times Sloan has entered the World Wide Technology Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2021, Sloan failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Sloan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/4/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|12/3/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|11/14/2019
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/8/2018
|MC
|75-64
|-3
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Sloan is averaging 1.148 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.884 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 94th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.075, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.96%.
- On the greens, Sloan has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 58th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 23.52% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.96%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.98
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.52%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.72%
|12.65%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 21 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Sloan sits 175th in the FedExCup standings with 109 points.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that event).
- Sloan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan delivered his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.320
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.075
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.085
|0.884
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.