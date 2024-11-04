PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    After he finished 59th in this tournament in 2023, Robby Shelton has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Shelton's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • In 2023, Shelton finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Shelton's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235970-66-70-70-12
    11/3/2022MC72-71+1
    12/3/2020MC74-72+4
    11/14/2019666-66-72-65-15

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Shelton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging -3.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a -0.170 mark (128th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 24.05% of the time (97th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156292.7299.7
    Greens in Regulation %16662.93%61.57%
    Putts Per Round2428.3929.4
    Par Breakers9724.05%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.63%14.81%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • While Shelton has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Shelton has 207 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field at 2.319.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.252 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.571-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.170-2.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3801.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.017-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.378-3.503

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.