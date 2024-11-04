Robby Shelton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
After he finished 59th in this tournament in 2023, Robby Shelton has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Shelton's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 14-under, over his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- In 2023, Shelton finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Shelton's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|11/3/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|12/3/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|11/14/2019
|6
|66-66-72-65
|-15
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Shelton has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging -3.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a -0.170 mark (128th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 24.05% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|292.7
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|62.93%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.39
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.05%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.63%
|14.81%
Shelton's best finishes
- While Shelton has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Shelton has 207 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field at 2.319.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.252 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.571
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.170
|-2.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.380
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.017
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.378
|-3.503
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.