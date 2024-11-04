Robby Shelton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field at 2.319.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.252 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).