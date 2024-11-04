Richard Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.879 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.832 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.