Richard Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Richard Hoey concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 looking for a better finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hoey's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top five once.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of 3.297 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.155 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.6
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.76%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.33
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.22%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.23%
|9.44%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Hoey sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.879 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.832 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.155
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.064
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.254
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.423
|3.297
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.