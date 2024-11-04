Raul Pereda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Pereda finished 54th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.