Raul Pereda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Raul Pereda enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 54th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Pereda finished 54th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pereda is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.6297.4
    Greens in Regulation %-56.88%64.35%
    Putts Per Round-28.3128.9
    Par Breakers-19.44%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.12%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15%.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.039

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5468-68-70-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.