Raul Pereda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Raul Pereda enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 54th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pereda finished 54th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pereda is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.6
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.88%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.31
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.12%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 15%.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.039
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
