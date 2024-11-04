PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    When he takes the course Nov. 7-10, Joel Dahmen will aim to improve upon his last performance at the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2022, he shot 18-under and finished third at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Dahmen finished third (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2022).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022368-67-66-65-18
    11/4/20214565-71-69-71-8
    12/3/20202068-67-68-69-12
    11/14/2019669-69-66-65-15
    11/8/20184169-69-68-69-9

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season, which ranks 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.467 mark (18th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142294.9300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1371.10%73.33%
    Putts Per Round16229.7829.6
    Par Breakers13622.57%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.35%13.33%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Dahmen ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2420.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4671.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.187-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.706-3.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.183-1.692

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.