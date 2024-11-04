Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
When he takes the course Nov. 7-10, Joel Dahmen will aim to improve upon his last performance at the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2022, he shot 18-under and finished third at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last six trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Dahmen finished third (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2022).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|3
|68-67-66-65
|-18
|11/4/2021
|45
|65-71-69-71
|-8
|12/3/2020
|20
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|11/14/2019
|6
|69-69-66-65
|-15
|11/8/2018
|41
|69-69-68-69
|-9
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season, which ranks 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.467 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|294.9
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.10%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.78
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.57%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.35%
|13.33%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Dahmen ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings with 320 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that event.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.242
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.467
|1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.187
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.706
|-3.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.183
|-1.692
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
