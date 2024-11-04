Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that event.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.