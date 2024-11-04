Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Patton Kizzire looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Kizzire has played the World Wide Technology Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 32nd.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 18-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Kizzire's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|11/3/2022
|10
|65-65-67-71
|-16
|11/4/2021
|56
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|12/3/2020
|32
|72-68-71-64
|-9
|11/14/2019
|58
|67-71-71-73
|-2
|11/8/2018
|55
|65-66-72-75
|-6
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 4.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 78th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.498.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|302.7
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.42%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.18
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.18%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.40%
|9.72%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- Currently, Kizzire has 241 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.957, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.080
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.498
|1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.037
|1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.101
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.355
|4.868
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.