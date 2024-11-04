PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Patton Kizzire looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Kizzire has played the World Wide Technology Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 32nd.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kizzire's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231569-69-63-69-18
    11/3/20221065-65-67-71-16
    11/4/20215668-69-70-70-7
    12/3/20203272-68-71-64-9
    11/14/20195867-71-71-73-2
    11/8/20185565-66-72-75-6

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 4.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 78th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.498.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78302.7307.9
    Greens in Regulation %472.42%73.61%
    Putts Per Round11629.1828.7
    Par Breakers1427.18%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.40%9.72%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • Currently, Kizzire has 241 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.957, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.080-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4981.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0371.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1012.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3554.868

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.