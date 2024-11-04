Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.

Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire is averaging 2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.