Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.