Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2022, Patrick Rodgers has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Rodgers finished 27th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2022).
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/20222766-67-70-68-13
    11/4/2021MC70-72E
    12/3/20201770-66-65-70-13
    11/14/20195868-71-71-72-2
    11/8/2018MC75-70+3

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.376 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rodgers is averaging 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 45th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.226, while he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 22.35% of the time (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.6314.3
    Greens in Regulation %4668.94%66.98%
    Putts Per Round9729.0328.3
    Par Breakers14322.35%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.75%14.51%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has played 26 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • As of now, Rodgers has accumulated 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.167-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.226-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.097-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1251.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1620.293

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.