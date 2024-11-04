Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2022, Patrick Rodgers has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Rodgers finished 27th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2022).
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|27
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|11/4/2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|12/3/2020
|17
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|11/14/2019
|58
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|11/8/2018
|MC
|75-70
|+3
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.376 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rodgers is averaging 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 45th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.226, while he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 97th. He has broken par 22.35% of the time (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.6
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.94%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.03
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.35%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.75%
|14.51%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has played 26 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- As of now, Rodgers has accumulated 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.167
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.226
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.097
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.125
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.162
|0.293
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
