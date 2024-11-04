Patrick Fishburn betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 37th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Fishburn is competing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.924 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 2.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.631 (seventh) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.134, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.12%.
- On the greens, Fishburn has registered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84. He has broken par 24.55% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|309.9
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.12%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.84
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.55%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.54%
|11.73%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Although Fishburn hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Fishburn ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings with 384 points.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 2.991 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882), which ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.631
|1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.134
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.161
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.143
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.478
|2.926
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
