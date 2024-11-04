Patrick Fishburn betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.

Fishburn is averaging 0.924 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.