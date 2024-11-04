Omar Morales betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Omar Morales enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, trying for better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the U.S. Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Morales' first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Morales' recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last four attempts
- Morales has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last four tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Omar Morales has averaged 319.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Morales is averaging -1.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morales has an average of -1.609 in his past five tournaments.
Morales' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|322.1
|319.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|23.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' best finishes
- Morales, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Morales' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.609
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
