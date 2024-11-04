PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Norman Xiong betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Norman Xiong hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 29th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Xiong missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2018.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Xiong's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/8/2018MC71-70-1

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Xiong has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Norman Xiong has averaged 317.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of 0.532 in his past five tournaments.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.7317.0
    Greens in Regulation %-66.03%76.92%
    Putts Per Round-29.0930.1
    Par Breakers-27.14%24.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 33.3%.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.532

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.