Norman Xiong betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Norman Xiong hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 29th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Xiong missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2018.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Xiong's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/8/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Xiong has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Norman Xiong has averaged 317.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of 0.532 in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.7
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.03%
|76.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.09
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.14%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 33.3%.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.532
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
