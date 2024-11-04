Norman Xiong betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Xiong has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Norman Xiong has averaged 317.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.