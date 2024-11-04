Nico Echavarria betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Nico Echavarria heads into the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after shooting 20-under to win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Echavarria has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 16-under and finishing 31st.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Echavarria's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 18-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.792 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.016.
- On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 28.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.1
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.08%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.07
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.00%
|26.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.57%
|12.70%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Echavarria sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.044
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.016
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.049
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.004
|1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.074
|2.792
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
