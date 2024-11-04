Nico Echavarria betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.998.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.