5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nico Echavarria heads into the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after shooting 20-under to win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Echavarria has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 16-under and finishing 31st.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Echavarria's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20233167-72-67-66-16

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished first once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 18-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.792 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.016.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 28.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.1305.4
    Greens in Regulation %4369.08%70.63%
    Putts Per Round10629.0728.5
    Par Breakers628.00%26.98%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.57%12.70%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.044-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0162.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.049-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0041.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.0742.792

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

