5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he took 23rd shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Hardy has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Hardy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20232370-67-69-65-17
    11/3/20222167-70-67-66-14

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging 2.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a 0.263 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has registered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.5316.8
    Greens in Regulation %1471.03%79.01%
    Putts Per Round17029.9030.1
    Par Breakers10023.91%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.64%11.42%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Hardy, who has 148 points, currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2560.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2632.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.392-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.184-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0572.484

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.