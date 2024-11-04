Nick Hardy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he took 23rd shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Hardy has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Hardy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|11/3/2022
|21
|67-70-67-66
|-14
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging 2.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a 0.263 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has registered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|316.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.03%
|79.01%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.90
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.91%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.64%
|11.42%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Hardy, who has 148 points, currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.067 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.256
|0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.263
|2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.392
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.184
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.057
|2.484
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
