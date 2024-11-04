Nick Hardy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

Nick Hardy has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.