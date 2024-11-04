Neal Shipley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Shipley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Shipley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Neal Shipley has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.