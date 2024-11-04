Neal Shipley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Neal Shipley enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 after a 41st-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Shipley's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Shipley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Neal Shipley has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Shipley is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shipley is averaging 3.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.2
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.11%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.57
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.70%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.81%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's best finishes
- Shipley has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.268
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|71-76-80-73
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-70-68-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.