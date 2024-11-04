Nate Lashley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.

Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.644.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 4.816 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.