Nate Lashley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Nate Lashley hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last five trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lashley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Lashley finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Lashley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|11/3/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|11/4/2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|12/3/2020
|38
|67-69-74-67
|-7
Lashley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.4 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.217. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.4
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|68.86%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.11
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.16%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.38%
|10.19%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 393 points, Lashley currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 4.816 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.255
|-1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.217
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.249
|1.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.057
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.268
|0.580
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.