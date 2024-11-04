PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Nate Lashley hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lashley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Lashley finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Lashley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231064-70-69-66-19
    11/3/2022MC72-71+1
    11/4/2021MC68-72-2
    12/3/20203867-69-74-67-7

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.4 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.217. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.4297.7
    Greens in Regulation %4868.86%73.15%
    Putts Per Round10829.1129.1
    Par Breakers9024.16%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.38%10.19%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 393 points, Lashley currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 4.816 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.255-1.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2171.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2491.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.057-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2680.580

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.