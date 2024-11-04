Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging -0.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.