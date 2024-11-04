PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 23rd shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kim has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Kim finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20232364-69-68-70-17
    11/3/2022MC70-78+6
    12/3/2020MC73-78+9
    11/14/2019MC75-73+6

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -0.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.302. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67304.2314.3
    Greens in Regulation %3469.32%72.65%
    Putts Per Round7428.8629.7
    Par Breakers1826.97%26.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.77%13.25%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 12 times (46.2%).
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 325 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.868 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.261-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3021.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.039-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.022-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.1010.905

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.