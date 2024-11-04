Michael Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 23rd shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kim has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
- Kim finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Kim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|11/3/2022
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|12/3/2020
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|11/14/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -0.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.302. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|304.2
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.32%
|72.65%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.86
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.97%
|26.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.77%
|13.25%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 12 times (46.2%).
- As of now, Kim has compiled 325 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.868 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.261
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.302
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.039
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.022
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.101
|0.905
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
