Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a second-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Greyserman's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished in the top five three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Max Greyserman has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 6.610 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 7.331 in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 19th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19311.1314.1
    Greens in Regulation %6067.96%71.94%
    Putts Per Round3228.4727.9
    Par Breakers2226.64%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.55%7.22%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has played 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Greyserman, who has 1041 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662.
    • Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 24th in the field at 3.614. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1801.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.072-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7496.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8707.331

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.