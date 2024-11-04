Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662.

Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 24th in the field at 3.614. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.