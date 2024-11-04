Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a second-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished in the top five three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 6.610 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 7.331 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 19th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|311.1
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.96%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.47
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.64%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.55%
|7.22%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Greyserman, who has 1041 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662.
- Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking 24th in the field at 3.614. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.072
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|6.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.870
|7.331
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.