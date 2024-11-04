Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he placed 38th in this tournament in 2023, Matti Schmid has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Schmid has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- Schmid last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 15-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Schmid's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|11/3/2022
|MC
|76-73
|+7
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 320.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid has an average of 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 4.769 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 100th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.035. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|309.6
|320.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.68%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.28
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.47%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.12%
|9.44%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
- With 283 points, Schmid currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.259
|1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.243
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.260
|1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.311
|4.769
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
