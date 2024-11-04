Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.

Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 320.5 yards in his past five starts.

Schmid has an average of 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.