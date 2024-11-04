PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    After he placed 38th in this tournament in 2023, Matti Schmid has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Schmid has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Schmid last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 15-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Schmid's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20233865-68-73-67-15
    11/3/2022MC76-73+7

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 320.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schmid has an average of 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 4.769 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 100th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.035. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 130th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29309.6320.5
    Greens in Regulation %3169.68%76.11%
    Putts Per Round13029.2829.5
    Par Breakers1027.47%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.12%9.44%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • With 283 points, Schmid currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2591.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0351.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.243-0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2601.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3114.769

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.