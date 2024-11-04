PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    After he finished 48th in this tournament in 2019, Matthew NeSmith has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, NeSmith has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2019, NeSmith finished 48th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    NeSmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/14/20194867-71-70-71-5

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • NeSmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • NeSmith is averaging -1.668 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.620 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 105th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.88%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 30.15 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110299.1310.0
    Greens in Regulation %1570.88%78.24%
    Putts Per Round17530.1532.0
    Par Breakers16321.21%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.31%14.35%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0190.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0090.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.225-1.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.232-1.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.430-2.620

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.