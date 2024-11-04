Matthew NeSmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

NeSmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.

NeSmith is averaging -1.668 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.