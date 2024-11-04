Matthew NeSmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he finished 48th in this tournament in 2019, Matthew NeSmith has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, NeSmith has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2019, NeSmith finished 48th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
NeSmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/14/2019
|48
|67-71-70-71
|-5
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- NeSmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- NeSmith is averaging -1.668 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.620 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 105th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.88%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 30.15 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.1
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.88%
|78.24%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|30.15
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.21%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.31%
|14.35%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.019
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.009
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.225
|-1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.232
|-1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.430
|-2.620
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
