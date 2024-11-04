Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Matt Kuchar finished second in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 25-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Kuchar has played the World Wide Technology Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Kuchar's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|11/3/2022
|27
|66-67-71-67
|-13
|11/4/2021
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|11/14/2019
|14
|69-68-73-62
|-12
|11/8/2018
|1
|64-64-65-69
|-22
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.749 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 125th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.144. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|288.4
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|65.59%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.48%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.60%
|10.19%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
- As of now, Kuchar has accumulated 382 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.204
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.144
|1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.266
|1.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.357
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.275
|3.749
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.