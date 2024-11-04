PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Matt Kuchar finished second in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 25-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Kuchar has played the World Wide Technology Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kuchar's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023265-65-67-66-25
    11/3/20222766-67-71-67-13
    11/4/20212268-66-69-69-12
    11/14/20191469-68-73-62-12
    11/8/2018164-64-65-69-22

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.749 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 125th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.144. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168288.4293.9
    Greens in Regulation %12465.59%75.93%
    Putts Per Round6028.7629.4
    Par Breakers16121.48%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.60%10.19%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
    • As of now, Kuchar has accumulated 382 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2040.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1441.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2661.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3571.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2753.749

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.