Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.