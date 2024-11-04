Martin Trainer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 18-under.
- Trainer last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 18-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Trainer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|11/4/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|11/8/2018
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Trainer is averaging -7.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.5
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.77%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.98
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.90%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.40%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.850
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|81-76
|+13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.