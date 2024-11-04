Martin Trainer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting.