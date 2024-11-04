PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Trainer last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 18-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Trainer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231569-70-66-65-18
    11/4/2021MC72-69-1
    11/8/2018MC73-67-2

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Trainer finished 45th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Trainer is averaging -7.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.5305.4
    Greens in Regulation %-61.77%57.41%
    Putts Per Round-28.9829.1
    Par Breakers-20.90%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.40%18.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---3.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---5.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.850

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC65-76-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4570-64-69-72-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC81-76+13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-78+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

