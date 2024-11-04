PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Martin Laird has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Laird at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Laird's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Laird last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Laird's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20233169-69-69-65-16
    11/3/20221565-67-69-68-15
    11/4/20212268-66-71-67-12
    11/14/2019MC72-70E
    11/8/2018MC72-68-2

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Laird has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.350. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.69%.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159291.6303.5
    Greens in Regulation %7367.69%69.44%
    Putts Per Round8328.9329.1
    Par Breakers11623.33%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.52%14.68%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 0.951. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.380), which ranked in the field.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.401-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.350-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3160.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1950.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.240-0.703

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.