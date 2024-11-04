Martin Laird betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 48th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Laird has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.

Laird has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.