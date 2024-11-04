Martin Laird betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Martin Laird has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Laird's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Laird last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of 16-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Laird's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|11/3/2022
|15
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|11/4/2021
|22
|68-66-71-67
|-12
|11/14/2019
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/8/2018
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Laird has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.350. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.69%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|291.6
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.69%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.93
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.33%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.52%
|14.68%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 0.951. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889 (he finished 51st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.380), which ranked in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.401
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.350
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.316
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.195
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.240
|-0.703
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.