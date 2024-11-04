Luke List betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.137 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.