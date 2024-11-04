Luke List betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Luke List hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, List has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- List last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 14-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
List's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|11/4/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|12/3/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|11/14/2019
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|11/8/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+1
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, List has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.154 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 23.79% of the time (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|305.4
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.21%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.37
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.79%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.71%
|12.85%
List's best finishes
- List has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, List sits 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.137 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.092
|1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.154
|-2.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.253
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.294
|-0.111
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.