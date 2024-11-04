PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Luke List betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Luke List hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, List has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • List last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 14-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    List's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20234566-72-68-68-14
    11/4/2021MC69-70-3
    12/3/2020MC71-74+3
    11/14/2019MC69-78+5
    11/8/2018MC70-73+1

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, List has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.154 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 23.79% of the time (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59305.4320.2
    Greens in Regulation %8867.21%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14329.3729.1
    Par Breakers10323.79%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.71%12.85%

    List's best finishes

    • List has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, List sits 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.137 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0921.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.154-2.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2530.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0201.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.294-0.111

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

