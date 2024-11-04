Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Lucas Glover seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He finished 59th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Glover finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Glover's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|11/3/2022
|38
|69-69-71-64
|-11
|12/3/2020
|5
|71-65-66-66
|-16
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those three times he's made the cut.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.722.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.3
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|68.24%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.90
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.50%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.79%
|12.50%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Glover ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.044
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.722
|5.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.172
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.266
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.584
|6.369
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
