Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).