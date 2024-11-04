PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Lucas Glover seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He finished 59th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Glover's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Glover finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Glover's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235969-67-72-68-12
    11/3/20223869-69-71-64-11
    12/3/2020571-65-66-66-16

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -17 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.722.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165290.3299.1
    Greens in Regulation %5668.24%74.31%
    Putts Per Round7928.9029.1
    Par Breakers13922.50%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.79%12.50%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Glover ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.044-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7225.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1721.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.2660.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5846.369

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.