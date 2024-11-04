Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Lanto Griffin placed 54th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 13-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Griffin has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 64th.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|11/14/2019
|76
|71-68-74-72
|+1
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.094 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.210.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.95 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|308.2
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.67%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.95
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.28%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.81%
|10.28%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Griffin has compiled 117 points, which ranks him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.191
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.210
|1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.347
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.076
|1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.023
|3.094
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
