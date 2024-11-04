PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Lanto Griffin placed 54th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 13-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Griffin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Griffin has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235469-66-71-69-13
    11/14/20197671-68-74-72+1

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.094 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.210.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.95 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42308.2313.6
    Greens in Regulation %671.67%73.61%
    Putts Per Round17129.9529.7
    Par Breakers5225.28%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.81%10.28%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Griffin has compiled 117 points, which ranks him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1911.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2101.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.347-1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0761.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0233.094

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.