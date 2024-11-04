Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228. He finished 51st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.915), which ranked sixth in the field.